Ivanka Trump Enjoys Yacht Trip in Spain As Dad Donald's Legal Woes Continue to Worsen Back Home
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were spotted living it up in Spain over the weekend as her father, ex-President Donald Trump, continues to suffer the fallout from a number of different legal problems, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Sunday, Ivanka and Jared were seen partying on a yacht alongside DJ David Guetta in Es Calo, Formentera, Spain.
The couple, who have been traveling around the world in recent weeks, allegedly arrived at the Spanish seaside village earlier this past weekend.
It was unclear where the couple's three children were while the pair enjoyed their day-long adventure on the yacht.
Ivanka and Jared started their trip in Athens, according to Daily Mail, where Ivanka posed for a series of pictures in front of the Acropolis before heading to the Temple of Apollo in Delphi.
They also reportedly visited Hydra, a popular island just off the coast of mainland Greece, before flying to Jordan for the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and his new wife, Rajwa.
Ivanka shared dozens of pictures from the trip, including photos of herself surfing in Costa Rica on the day of the Summer Solstice.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ivanka announced in November 2022 that she and Jared would not participate in her father's re-election campaign and that they both wanted to stay out of politics.
- Ivanka Trump Spotted at Secret Dinner With Daddy Donald for His 77th Birthday as She Continues to Distance Herself From Ex-prez
- Tension Brews Between Trump's Daughters as Dad's Legal Woes Escalate: 'Ivanka Underestimated Tiffany'
- Ivanka Trump Seen Hand-in-Hand With Jared Kushner For the First Time Since Her Father's Recent Indictment
"This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," the former first daughter said after Donald Trump announced his 2024 White House bid last year.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics,” Ivanka continued. “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”
Meanwhile, Ivanka is said to be “distancing herself” from her embattled father following his recent arrests for allegedly paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money and for allegedly hoarding classified documents after leaving office in January 2021.
"Donald does what he wants, and she can't help him now," one source close to Ivanka recently said. "His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Still, Ivanka was caught attending a secret dinner with her embattled father earlier this month to celebrate the ex-president’s 77th birthday.
The birthday dinner came just hours after former President Trump was arrested on 37 federal charges – including obstruction of justice and unlawful retention of defense information – in Miami on June 13.