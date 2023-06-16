Ivanka Trump Spotted at Secret Dinner With Daddy Donald for His 77th Birthday as She Continues to Distance Herself From Ex-prez
Ivanka Trump was seen at her dad Donald’s New Jersey golf course for his birthday dinner and she kept the encounter private as she continues to publicly distance herself from the ex-president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed Ivanka, along with her two sons Joseph and Theodore, were spotted enjoying a meal at Donald’s club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
An insider told Page Six that Ivanka and her kids were joined by Donald, Melania and her half-brother Barron. The former first daughter did not share any photos from the event but did make a Happy Birthday post for him on Instagram.
She wrote, “You are the most incredible father. Your love, energy and strength inspire me every day. Wishing you a year filled with the happiness you deserve.”
The private dinner comes after Donald was MIA at Ivanka’s daughter Arabella’s bat mitzvah. Guests at the party included Ivanka’s siblings Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany Trump.
However, sources claimed he was tied up handling legal matters ahead of his federal indictment and could not make it.
As we previously reported, Ivanka has not been by her dad’s side during his current campaign despite playing a key role during his time in the White House.
Back in November, after Donald announced he was running for reelection, Ivanka announced she would not be as involved telling her followers, “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”
“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments,” she added.
Ivanka has remained mum about her father’s ongoing legal issues.
Donald’s daughter testified as part of the January 6 committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021.