Tension Brews Between Trump's Daughters as Dad's Legal Woes Escalate: 'Ivanka Underestimated Tiffany'

Tiffany Trump is "grabbing the spotlight" in dad Donald's life, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, having been one of his adult children who were present for his speech at Mar-a-Lago in April after he was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan.

"Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald's years in the White House — but she's angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office," a knowledgeable insider alleged of Trump's only child with ex-wife Marla Maples.