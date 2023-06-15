Tension Brews Between Trump's Daughters as Dad's Legal Woes Escalate: 'Ivanka Underestimated Tiffany'
Tiffany Trump is "grabbing the spotlight" in dad Donald's life, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, having been one of his adult children who were present for his speech at Mar-a-Lago in April after he was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan.
"Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald's years in the White House — but she's angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office," a knowledgeable insider alleged of Trump's only child with ex-wife Marla Maples.
Tiffany's half-brothers Don Jr. and Eric were also in attendance for Donald's speech weeks ago while Ivanka, stepmom Melania, and the couple's son Barron were not.
At the time, Donald had pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal ahead of the 2016 election.
More recently, Ivanka has remained notably silent about her father's criminal indictment on numerous federal charges — including violating the Espionage Act, although she did call him the "most incredible father" in a 77th birthday message on Thursday and wished him "a year filled with the happiness you deserve."
Sources claim Ivanka has felt the family dynamic shift after the former key adviser announced last fall that she doesn't plan to be involved with Donald's 2024 campaign.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating," Ivanka explained at the time.
Since then, those in Ivanka's inner circle said she has been wondering whether she made the right decision. "Ivanka underestimated Tiffany," a source said. "She really didn't think Tiffany had it in her to emerge from the shadows."
Although a Trump rep insisted there's no bad blood between the siblings, the source asserted that "Ivanka feels Tiffany is pulling the rug out from under her."
When Ivanka decided to head to the sidelines this presidential run, it was claimed Tiffany saw it as her opportunity to step up.
"Tiffany is putting herself in a position that she's going to have a say in her father's business dealings and claim a bigger share of his fortune," the source claimed.