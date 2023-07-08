Former Chief of Staff John Kelly Claims Trump Discussed Using IRS to Target FBI Agents Involved in the Russia Investigation
Former Chief of Staff John Kelly claimed that former President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of using the IRS to conduct investigations into two FBI agents involved in the probe of his 2016 campaign's alleged ties to Russia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the New York Times, Trump suggested using the tax collecting agency to target Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
Kelly said that his recollection of the ex-Prez's comments to him was "based on notes that he had taken at the time in 2018."
"President Trump questioned whether investigations by the Internal Revenue Service or other federal agencies should be undertaken into Mr. Strzok and/or Ms. Page," Kelly said in the statement. "I do not know of President Trump ordering such an investigation. It appeared, however, that he wanted to see Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page investigated."
This wouldn't be the first instance of Trump considering using the IRS to target individuals he perceived as enemies. Last year, it was reported by the Times that, while he was President, Trump's IRS audited former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe after he fired them.
Trump's appointment of a special counsel, Bill Barr, to investigate the origins of the Russia probe resulted in one guilty plea and two acquittals, but neither Strzok nor Page were charged.
Strzok, who had an extramarital affair with Page, was removed from the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller in response to the right-wing backlash over released text messages that expressed their hope that Trump would not be elected president.
Strzok was eventually fired from the FBI, and he filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful termination, claiming he was politically targeted.
Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled that Strzok could not depose Trump as part of that lawsuit until FBI Director Christopher Wray had been questioned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wray received "death threats" from MAGA supporters following the FBI's raid on the former President's Florida home.
While many of the threats are reportedly being made by pro-Trump civilians, some currently sitting Republican lawmakers called for the "complete dismantling and elimination of the Democrat brown shirts."
