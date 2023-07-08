Former Chief of Staff John Kelly Claims Trump Discussed Using IRS to Target FBI Agents Involved in the Russia Investigation

According to the New York Times, Trump suggested using the tax collecting agency to target Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Kelly said that his recollection of the ex-Prez's comments to him was "based on notes that he had taken at the time in 2018."

"President Trump questioned whether investigations by the Internal Revenue Service or other federal agencies should be undertaken into Mr. Strzok and/or Ms. Page," Kelly said in the statement. "I do not know of President Trump ordering such an investigation. It appeared, however, that he wanted to see Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page investigated."