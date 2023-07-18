‘Exactly What Fascists Do’: Donald Trump Trashed by MSNBC Host Joe Scarborough Over Alleged Plans to Increase Presidential Power in 2025
Donald Trump was roasted by his one-time friend MSNBC host Joe Scarborough over his alleged plans for the country if he wins reelection, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, on Morning Joe, Scarborough and his panel discussed the reported scheme by Trump and his aides.
Sources told The New York Times that Trump’s team plans to, “centralize more power in the Oval Office stretch far beyond the former president’s recent remarks that he would order a criminal investigation into his political rival, President Biden.”
Trump reportedly wants to increase the president’s power by restricting the government so that certain independent agencies — like the FCC — would be under “direct presidential control.”
The outlet said Trump even wants to make it easier to fire government employees and has plans to remove any official who he believes is a part of “the sick political class that hates our country.”
Scarborough said the alleged plans are a prime example “that authoritarianism has swept the Republican Party.”
“It used to be small government. Small government has been replaced by authoritarianism,” Scarborough said.
Scarborough’s guest, Michael Becheloss added, “If you love Mussolini, you will love what Donald Trump is talking about for 2025.”
“From Madison to Mussolini,” Scarborough added. “All the power in the executive branch, the power to shut down TV stations, the power to prefer certain businesses to other businesses. It’s exactly what fascists do.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has bigger issues to deal with than being criticized by Scarborough. Earlier today, he revealed that Jack Smith informed him over the weekend that he's a target of the January 6th Grand Jury.
He said, “Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th grand Jury Investigation, and giving me very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”
The Department of Justice has yet to respond to Trump's claims.