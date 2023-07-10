Donald Trump Tried to ‘Tap the Phones’ of White House Aides He Suspected of Leaking Information, Bombshell Book Alleges
Donald Trump attempted to “tap the phones” of White House aides while he was in office in an attempt to track down leakers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source claimed White House Chief of Staff John Kelly “quickly nixed the suggestion, knowing it would be illegal.”
The bombshell claim was made by author Miles Taylor in his new book Blowback. Trump’s campaign denied the accusations in a blistering statement.
A rep said, “Miles Taylor is a loser and a lying sack of s---. His book either belongs in the discount bin of the fiction section or should be repurposed as toilet paper.'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, John Kelly revealed Trump had attempted to abuse his powers while in office involving a separate matter.
Kelly said Trump had talked to him about having the IRS looking to FBI agents, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Both agents were involved in investigating his campaign’s potential ties to Russia.
“President Trump questioned whether investigations by the Internal Revenue Service or other federal agencies should be undertaken into Mr. Strzok and/or Ms. Page,” Mr. Kelly said. “I do not know of President Trump ordering such an investigation. It appeared, however, that he wanted to see Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page investigated.”
“I did not make a note of every instance in which then President Trump made a comment about Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page,” Mr. Kelly said. “President Trump generally disapproved of note-taking in meetings. He expressed concern that the notes might later be used against him.”
It is unclear if the IRS ever investigated the two ex-FBI officials.
Kelly had previously accused Trump of attempting to use the Justice Department to attack those critical of him. He said Trump had even talked about revoking the security clearances for the two ex-FBI officials.
Over the weekend, Trump appeared unbothered by the accusations as he hung out with Dana White at a UFC fight.