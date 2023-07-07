Donald Trump Vows to 'Declassify and Release' JFK Assassination Files Upon White House Return

Ex-president Donald Trump vowed to "declassify and release" all documents related to John F. Kennedy's assassination — if he wins the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump pandered for votes by teasing the release of the classified materials as he announced it was "time for the American people to know the truth!"

The embattled Republican issued his remarks on a post that featured fellow presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. condemning Joe Biden for not releasing all documents related to his uncle's murder.