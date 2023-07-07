Your tip
Donald Trump Vows to 'Declassify and Release' JFK Assassination Files Upon White House Return

Jul. 7 2023

Ex-president Donald Trump vowed to "declassify and release" all documents related to John F. Kennedy's assassination — if he wins the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump pandered for votes by teasing the release of the classified materials as he announced it was "time for the American people to know the truth!"

The embattled Republican issued his remarks on a post that featured fellow presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. condemning Joe Biden for not releasing all documents related to his uncle's murder.

Friday morning Trump took to Truth Social to echo RFK Jr.'s attack on Biden. The ex-president shared an article from the Messenger along with a promise if he was voted back into the White House.

"When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination related documents. It’s been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!" Trump captioned his post.

The report that sparked Trump's vow was in regard to President Biden allegedly withholding thousands of materials on Kennedy's November 1963 assassination as part of a "Transparency Plan."

"It's very disturbing," RFK Jr. told the outlet. "They’re pouring the concrete on 60-year-old secrets so that they're permanently interred. Why?"

Kennedy's death has long been at the center of numerous conspiracy theories and has had a particular hold on QAnon believers.

The Venn diagram of JFK assassination conspiracy theories included QAnon followers and members of Trump's MAGA base.

The overlap was so much that QAnon founder Michael Protzman, who died last week following a dirt bike accident, convinced thousands of believers to travel to JFK's assassination site in Dallas, Texas, on multiple occasions.

Protzman told his followers that President Kennedy and his son, JFK Jr., were not dead, and they'd be making their "reappearance" at Dealey Plaza, where Kennedy was fatally shot.

When Protzman's prediction failed to come true in 2021, he ordered his followers back to Dallas the following summer. Protzman later professed that Trump was JFK Jr. in disguise.

