Shocking New Photo and Video Evidence From Trump Raid Emerges After Judge Unseals Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant

New photo and video evidence from the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was released this week after a judge unsealed the search warrant, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come nearly one year after the FBI executed a raid on Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida residence in August 2022, Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart unsealed portions of the search warrant that contained never-before-seen photographic and video evidence.