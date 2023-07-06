Shocking New Photo and Video Evidence From Trump Raid Emerges After Judge Unseals Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
New photo and video evidence from the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was released this week after a judge unsealed the search warrant, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come nearly one year after the FBI executed a raid on Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida residence in August 2022, Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart unsealed portions of the search warrant that contained never-before-seen photographic and video evidence.
At least one photo included in the newly emerged evidence was a photo that showed 61 boxes of material being kept in a Mar-a-Lago storage room.
“The purpose of the photograph was to show FPOTUS the volume of boxes that remained in the STORAGE ROOM,” the warrant read, referring to former President Trump. “The STORAGE-PHOTO, which appears below, captures approximately sixty-one of the FPOTUS BOXES located in the STORAGE ROOM.”
Also surprising was the revelation that the Mar-a-Lago search warrant contained detailed descriptions of surveillance footage that captured Trump’s body man-turned-co-defendant, Walt Nauta, moving boxes from the storage room to other undisclosed locations.
“By reviewing the camera footage provided by the Trump Organization in response to the subpoena, the FBI has determined the following: On May 24, 2022, WITNESS 5 is observed exiting the ANTEROOM doorway with three boxes,” the warrant read, referring to Nauta as WITNESS 5.
“On May 30, 2022, four days after WITNESS 5’s interview with the FBI during which the location of boxes was a significant subject of questioning, WITNESS 5 is observed exiting the ANTEROOM doorway with approximately fifty Bankers boxes, consistent with the description of the FPOTUS BOXES,” the search warrant continued.
“FBI did not observe this quantity of boxes being returned to the STORAGE ROOM through the ANTEROOM entrance in its review of the footage.”
The warrant included additional descriptions of Nauta’s actions between June 1, 2022 and June 3, 2022 in which he escorted an individual referred to only as “FPOTUS COUNSEL 1” into the storage room.
Both Nauta and “FPOTUS COUNSEL 1” entered and emerged from the storage room numerous times carrying boxes and envelopes that were suspected to contain classified material.
According to the New York Times, “FPOTUS COUNSEL 1” is suspected to be then-Trump attorney Evan Corcoran.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this sudden development came as Special Counsel Jack Smith continues to investigate Trump in connection to the classified documents the former president allegedly took from the White House upon leaving office in January 2021.
Both Trump and Nauta were indicted last month, and the former president was arrested and arraigned in Miami on June 13.
Trump was slapped with 37 federal charges connected to his alleged retention of classified material – including obstruction and unlawful retention of defense information and violations of the Espionage Act.