Caught on Camera: Trump Cozies Up to Alleged Classified Documents Co-Conspirator Walt Nauta in Philadelphia — Despite Judge's Order NOT to Discuss Case

In what looms to be a smoking gun for prosecutors, Nauta is also seen on secret surveillance video from Mar-a-Lago moving boxes of classified documents he told prosecutors he was ordered to do — by the former president.

The footage of Nauta — first revealed by RadarOnline.com — was captured after prosecutors had sent that subpoena to Trump seeking the return of all classified documents.

"The video is crucial to the prosecution case because it seemingly corroborates Nauta's account of moving boxes after the subpoena was issued," a source said.

"Nauta's testimony to the feds, together with the surveillance video, are the most specific evidence that nailed Trump. In the end, it was CCTV [that] did Trump in."