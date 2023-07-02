Caught on Camera: Trump Cozies Up to Alleged Classified Documents Co-Conspirator Walt Nauta in Philadelphia — Despite Judge's Order NOT to Discuss Case
A personal aide to Donald Trump — who faces prison for allegedly helping him conceal boxes and lying to investigators — remains firmly in the former president’s orbit despite a court order barring him from talking about the landmark case, photos obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.
Walt Nauta, a personal aide to Trump indicted over the alleged mishandling of classified documents alongside the former president, was snapped in South Philadelphia on Friday, where the pair grabbed a cheesesteak at legendary eatery Pat's King of Steaks.
Trump was in town for the Moms for Liberty Summit in Center City, attended by other Republican presidential hopefuls, including Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
After his appearance, Trump traveled to Pat's, where he ordered the cheesesteak "whiz wit" — with Cheez Whiz and fried onions. But it was not the embattled former president's choice from the menu that surprised onlookers.
Nauta, the former navy veteran who worked in the Trump White House and remains a staffer to the 2024 candidate, reinforced that he is very much still under The Don's control and his support is not waning.
Nauta faces six charges, including conspiracy and making false statements.
The 40-year-old body man originally from Guam now faces 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him. (Trump is staring down 37 counts, including wilful retention of national defense information and obstruction of justice.)The photo proof of the pair’s ongoing close association is likely to raise eyebrows after the judge overseeing the case, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman, ordered Trump not to speak about the case with Nauta last month.
While the two men are allowed to speak to each other about matters unrelated to the case, their closeness is a sign that Nauta isn’t likely to flip against his boss, a move predicted by many observers as prosecutors who could offer a lesser sentence if he turned against Trump.
According to multiple sources who spoke to RadarOnline.com, Nauta’s testimony to the feds in the lead-up to the indictment — which one insider described as “flip-flopping on the facts” — will become crucial to the Department of Justice prosecution.
When first questioned by FBI agents in spring 2022, one source said, Nauta initially denied any knowledge that sensitive documents were being stored at Trump’s private members club Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla. But when interrogated for a second time, Nauta backflipped and admitted he had moved boxes — under the direction of Trump, added the source.
Tellingly, the order from Trump supposedly came down after prosecutors had sent a subpoena to the former president seeking the return of all documents marked classified in May 2022.
In what looms to be a smoking gun for prosecutors, Nauta is also seen on secret surveillance video from Mar-a-Lago moving boxes of classified documents he told prosecutors he was ordered to do — by the former president.
The footage of Nauta — first revealed by RadarOnline.com — was captured after prosecutors had sent that subpoena to Trump seeking the return of all classified documents.
"The video is crucial to the prosecution case because it seemingly corroborates Nauta's account of moving boxes after the subpoena was issued," a source said.
"Nauta's testimony to the feds, together with the surveillance video, are the most specific evidence that nailed Trump. In the end, it was CCTV [that] did Trump in."
Before the 49-page indictment was unsealed, Trump accused the Justice Department of "trying to destroy" Nauta's life, "like the lives of so many others, hoping that he will say bad things about Trump."
"He is strong, brave and a great patriot," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump does not see Nauta as a "threat to turn" against the embattled ex-president. And the aide's legal fees incurred in the feds' case are being paid for — indirectly — by Trump via one of his political action committees, as we first reported.
