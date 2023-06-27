Donald Trump's Co-Defendant Walt Nauta Loses Florida Attorney Over Payment Dispute, Postpones Arraignment

Donald Trump's personal aide and co-defendant Walt Nauta lost his top choice of legal counsel in Florida due to a payment dispute, which resulted in his federal arraignment being delayed for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In early June, Nauta appeared alongside Trump in Miami, Florida, where they were arrested on charges related to the Justice Department's missing classified documents probe.

While Trump completed his arraignment process, Nauta's lack of legal representation prevented him from entering a plea in his arraignment, which was subsequently pushed to June 27.