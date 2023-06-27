'Actually an Exoneration': Donald Trump Defends Sharing 'Highly Confidential' Iran Documents After New Audio Recording Leaks
Donald Trump claimed the newly leaked audio recording that captured him discussing “highly classified” and “secret” Iran documents was “actually an exoneration,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come hours after CNN released the new audio recording on Monday night, the embattled ex-president rushed to Truth Social to defend the recording.
Trump also argued that Special Counsel Jack Smith, alongside the Department of Justice and FBI, conspired to leak the July 2021 recording in an effort to hurt his chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.
“The Deranged Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith, working in conjunction with the DOJ & FBI, illegally leaked and ‘spun’ a tape and transcript of me which is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe,” Trump wrote late Monday night.
“This continuing Witch Hunt is another ELECTION INTERFERENCE Scam,” he added. “They are cheaters and thugs!”
Then, on Tuesday morning, Trump returned to Truth Social to once again attack Special Counsel Smith and reiterate the already-debunked claim that his mishandling of classified documents was protected under the Presidential Records Act.
“COULD SOMEBODY PLEASE EXPLAIN TO THE DERANGED, TRUMP HATING JACK SMITH, HIS FAMILY, AND HIS FRIENDS, THAT AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, I COME UNDER THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT, AS AFFIRMED BY THE CLINTON SOCKS CASE, NOT BY THIS PSYCHOS’ FANTASY OF THE NEVER USED BEFORE ESPIONAGE ACT OF 1917,” Trump fumed in the all-caps early morning social media post.
“’SMITH’ SHOULD BE LOOKING AT CROOKED JOE BIDDEN AND ALL OF THE CRIMES THAT HE HAS PERPETRATED ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC,” Trump continued, “INCLUDING THE MILLIONS & MILLIONS OF DOLLARS HE EXTORTED FROM FOREIGN COUNTRIES!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump once again came under scrutiny on Monday night after CNN released the new audio recording that seemingly caught the embattled ex-president discussing “highly classified” Iran documents during a meeting with staffers and Mark Meadow's ghostwriters at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course in July 2021.
Trump is suspected of sharing the actual classified documents with his guests and even going so far as to acknowledge that the material was “highly confidential” and “secret information.”
