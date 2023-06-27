Your tip
Jan 6. Insurrectionist Fires Back at Donald Trump After He Tries to Use Her For Political Gain: 'I'm Not a Victim'

Source: Mega, @PamHemphill79/Twitter
Jun. 27 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

A woman convicted for her role in the January 6 insurrection fired back at Donald Trump after he tried to use her story for political gain, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Idaho grandmother Pamela Hemphill, 70, was convicted for participating in the Capitol riot that aimed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Trump's favor.

After Trump posted about Hemphill's conviction on Truth Social, she clapped back at the embattled GOP frontrunner and told him to "Stop The Spin."

Source: mega

Hemphill's exchange with Trump began on Monday after the ex-president reshared a post on Truth Social that compared the grandmother's charges to Hunter Biden.

"AMERICAN JUSTICE: 69-Year-Old Grandma with Cancer Given More Prison Time for Walking Inside US Capitol than Hunter Biden for Sharing Classified Documents with Foreign Regimes and Multi-Million Dollar Bribery Schemes. THE GATEWAY PUNDIT," read the original post. Trump endorsed his share by quoting the post, "Horrible!"

Source: @PamHemphill79/Twitter

Hemphill moved platforms and responded to Trump on Twitter, where her bio proudly read, "J6 Defendant, I pleaded guilty because I was guilty! Helping provide 'Facts vs J6 Gaslighting' aka EX-MAGAGranny."

The January 6 convict tagged Trump's inactive Twitter handle and asked that he stop "using me for anything."

"Please @realDonaldTrump don’t be using me for anything, I’m not a victim of Jan 6, I pleaded guilty because I was guilty! #StopTheSpin," Hemphill responded to the MAGA leader.

Source: mega

Hemphill followed up her tweet by condemning Trump for attempting to compare her conviction to the first son's legal woes.

"So, you weren't given more time than Hunter?" a Twitter user asked Hemphill. "We can’t compare me to him, he didn’t try to attack the Capitol!" Hemphill wrote back.

Source: @PamHemphill79/Twitter

The convicted grandmother continued to defend her position as MAGA supporters swarmed her replies and accused her of being a liar. A Trump fan branded Hemphill a "shrill" and called her an "embarrassment for the movement."

"It’s a total embarrassment to admit I was following and repeating the J6 gaslighting campaign!" Hemphill wrote.

Hemphill noted in a separate tweet that she wasn't " going anywhere until I can thank the Capitol Police officers who saved me on Jan 6!"

