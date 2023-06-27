Jan 6. Insurrectionist Fires Back at Donald Trump After He Tries to Use Her For Political Gain: 'I'm Not a Victim'

A woman convicted for her role in the January 6 insurrection fired back at Donald Trump after he tried to use her story for political gain, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Idaho grandmother Pamela Hemphill, 70, was convicted for participating in the Capitol riot that aimed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Trump's favor.

After Trump posted about Hemphill's conviction on Truth Social, she clapped back at the embattled GOP frontrunner and told him to "Stop The Spin."