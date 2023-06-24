Joe Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Asked Why Hunter Attended White House Dinner: 'That's His Son!'
The White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, was questioned about President Joe Biden's decision to invite his son, Hunter Biden, to a state dinner at the White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Hunter was a dominant topic during the briefing due to a purported WhatsApp message he allegedly sent in 2017 involving his father, CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond focused on the invitation to the dinner after Hunter reached a plea deal on tax and gun charges.
Diamond asked the Press Secretary, "The President invited his son, Hunter, to the state dinner last night. I'm wondering if you could take us into the thinking and decision-making of why the President decided to invite his son."
Jean-Pierre was taken aback before responding, "I'm just not going to get into family discussion — personal family discussion. As you know, Hunter is his son. I'm just not going to get into that."
The controversy surrounding the First Son has been a main topic of discussion at the White House in recent months, with many questioning his involvement in foreign business deals and his connection to his father's political career.
Recently two IRS whistleblowers reportedly shared a series of texts with the committee between Hunter and foreign nation Henry Zhao.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter allegedly demanded cash from a Chinese business partner while warning of potential "consequences" from his father.
"I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," Hunter wrote to Zhao on July 30, 2017, according to a recreation GOP House Rep. Smith made of the original alleged message.
Allegations have also surfaced suggesting that the Department of Justice intervened in the IRS probe of Hunter's finances and allegedly "delayed authenticating" the information shared in the
The GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee is continuing to investigate the President and his 53-year-old son, trying to find any dirt they can connecting the head of the Democratic to corruption amongst foreign powers.
Earlier this week, Hunter pleaded guilty to two tax misdemeanors after reportedly making a deal with federal prosecutors regarding a felony gun charge.
