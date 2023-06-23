AG Merrick Garland Denies Accusations of Meddling in Hunter Biden Probe

According to CNN, Garland claimed Weiss was "permitted to continue his investigation and to make a decision to prosecute any way in which he wanted to and in any district in which he wanted to."

"I don’t know how it would be possible for anybody to block him from bringing a prosecution, given that he has this authority," Garland continued, as he noted on the subject of special counsel that, "Mr. Weiss never made that request to me."

"Mr. Weiss had, in fact, more authority than a special counsel would have," Garland added. "He had and has complete authority, as I said, to bring a case anywhere he wants in his discretion."