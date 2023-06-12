Sen. Chuck Grassley Claims Ukrainian Businessman Secretly Recorded Convos with Hunter and Joe Biden
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley alleged that a Ukrainian businessman secretly recorded conversations with Hunter Biden and then-vice president Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Grassley, who served as a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, claimed that the Burisma executive recorded at least 17 conversations — and two were said to feature then-VP Biden.
Speaking from the floor of the Senate chamber, Grassley hurled the accusation as he and his fellow Republican colleagues work tirelessly to expose the First Family's alleged abuse of office.
Grassley alleged that the Ukrainian businessman recorded the conversations as an "insurance policy" in the event that a deal went south — and the official was put in a "tight spot."
Republican lawmakers have accused the Bidens of running a corruption scheme that traded political favors for personal gain.
Grassley then accused the FBI of operating under a double standard as embattled ex-president Donald Trump was indicted on federal charges in the Department of Justice's missing classified documents probe.
"Based on the facts known to the Congress and the public, it's clear that the Justice Department, the FBI, haven't nearly had the same laser-focus on the Biden family," Grassley said from the Senate floor.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Hunter Biden Email About Ukraine Suggests First Son Was Privy to Dad Joe's Classified Documents
- New Explicit Photos From Hunter Biden's Abandoned Laptop Show First Son's Graphic Selfies and Him Partying With Naked Women
- Donald Trump Predicts DOJ Will Charge Hunter Biden With 'Something Small' to 'Make Their Strike' on Him 'Look Fair'
It appeared that Grassley intended to use the alleged recordings to deflect from Trump's legal woes ahead of the GOP frontrunner's arraignment in Miami on Tuesday.
"Special counsel Jack Smith has used a recording against former President Trump," the Iowa Republican continued. "Well, what is U.S. Attorney Weiss doing with respect to these alleged Joe and Hunter Biden recordings that are apparently relevant to the high stakes bribery scheme?"
As Republicans pointed fingers at Hunter's overseas business dealings, Democrats continued to call out the Trump family, who saw massive profits under its administration.
According to Fortune, Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, reported outside income of $172 million in 2020, the final year of Trump's presidency.