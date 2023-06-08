Your tip
Joe Biden Allegedly Paid $5 Million by Burisma Executive in 'Pay-for-Play' Bribery Scheme, FBI Document Reveals

Source: Mega
Jun. 8 2023, Published 7:23 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden was reportedly paid a whopping $5 million by an executive from the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings — in which his embattled son, Hunter Biden, sat on the board, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The revelation came on Thursday, with sources telling Fox News Digital that a confidential human source told the FBI about the alleged exchange.

The FD-1023 form was dated June 30, 2020, and reportedly outlined the FBI's interview with a "highly credible" source who detailed several meetings and conversations the tipster allegedly had with a top Burisma executive over many years, beginning in 2015 when Biden was Vice President.

According to Fox News Digital, the form included allegations of a criminal "pay-for-play" bribery scheme between Biden and a foreign national that influenced U.S. policy decisions.

Source: Mega
It's important to note that an FD-1023 form is a routine document used by the FBI to record unverified information given to agents by confidential sources.

The Burisma executive allegedly asked the confidential source about gaining the rights to U.S. oil and how to get involved with a U.S. oil company. The executive also reportedly discussed Hunter's role on the board, revealing the now first son was "dumb" when asked by the source why they needed his or her advice if they had connections to Biden's son.

Source: Mega
The Burisma executive allegedly told the source that Burisma was to "pay the Bidens" because Burisma was being investigated by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

When the confidential source suggested the Burisma "pay the Bidens $50,000 each," the Burisma executive allegedly responded that the amount was "$5 million," "not $50,000."

An insider told the outlet that the $5 million payments seemed to be a reference to a "retainer" that Burisma planned to pay the Bidens. Sources revealed they believed the payments to Joe and Hunter were paid "through so many different bank accounts" that investigators wouldn't be able "unravel this for at least 10 years," based on conversations with the Burisma executive.

Source: Mega

The FD-1023 form allegedly referred to "the Big Guy," which is believed to be Joe. The confidential source revealed the Burisma executive told the insider he "didn’t pay the Big Guy directly."

President Biden addressed the allegations on Thursday, calling it "a bunch of malarkey."

Source: Mega

Joe has insisted he never discussed Hunter's business dealings with his son.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter is currently at the center of a federal probe for his "tax affairs."

