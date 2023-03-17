Donald Trump & Family Failed To Report Over $300k Of Gifts From Foreign Nations, New Report Claims

According to a report from Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee per CNN, the former first family was accused of pocketing over $300k in presents from foreign nations between 2017 and 2020.

One of the items included a "larger-than-life-sized painting" of Trump that was speculated to be on display at Mar-a-Lago.

The report included over 100 gifts allegedly received from leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Under federal law, Trump and his family were required to disclose the exchanges to the U.S. Treasury Department.