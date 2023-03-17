Donald Trump & Family Failed To Report Over $300k Of Gifts From Foreign Nations, New Report Claims
A Congressional report accused ex-president Donald Trump and the former first family of failing to report over $300,000 worth of gifts from foreign nations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While GOP lawmakers focused on Hunter Biden allegedly exploiting his father's position for personal gain, Democrat legislatures accused the Trump family of pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of extravagant gifts while in office —claiming they allegedly tried to keep their grifts on the downlow.
According to a report from Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee per CNN, the former first family was accused of pocketing over $300k in presents from foreign nations between 2017 and 2020.
One of the items included a "larger-than-life-sized painting" of Trump that was speculated to be on display at Mar-a-Lago.
The report included over 100 gifts allegedly received from leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Under federal law, Trump and his family were required to disclose the exchanges to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Democrats claimed that the discovery of the gifts — which included 17 from the Saudi prince alone totaling over $48,000 in value — raised "significant questions about why former President Trump failed to disclose these gifts to the public."
Democrat Oversight Committee members additionally pondered whether U.S. policy under Trump was influenced by foreign leaders' generous acts; however, specific examples of policy were not cited.
While in office, Trump appointed his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, to advisory positions within his cabinet.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As Ivanka and Jared attempted to distance themselves from Donald, amid his many legal entanglements, the former first family members were scrutinized after they were seen mingling with foreign leaders at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Ivanka, Kushner, and Qatar Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani looked like old friends in an exclusive suite for a World Cup match.
While the sighting came a year after Trump was voted out of office, the close relationship raised eyebrows due to Kushner's former cabinet position.
While his father-in-law was in the White House, Kushner served as an advisor for relations in the Middle East.
Since Trump left office, Kushner and Ivanka were sued for $250 million by the state of New York regarding The Trump Organization's business dealings. Kushner also faced backlash after his firm received a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia.
The Democrats' report claimed that Kushner and his wife failed to disclose 33 gifts valued at $82,000. Trump alone was accused of failing to disclose over 50 gifts totaling over $150,000.