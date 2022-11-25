Ivanka Trump Gets Cozy With Qatar PM At World Cup Match Despite Backlash Over Human Rights Violations

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of ex-prez Donald Trump, decided to pay a visit to Qatar for a 2022 World Cup match, despite the backlash that the country has received over its history of human rights violations and openly anti-LGBTQ stance, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nIvanka, 41, joins Nicki Minaj as the latest celebrity to be shunned for their decision to support Qatar hosting the global soccer tournament. \n\nMinaj was ridiculed for teasing her latest track at the Qatar World Cup. Fans were displeased by the rapper for choosing the event which has promoted anti-LGBTQ policies, including banning any rainbow clothing worn by players and traveling fans alike.Ivanka joined her husband Jared Kushner, and the Prime Minister of Qatar, Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, at the Lusail Stadium for the World Cup match featuring Brazil and Serbia. Ivanka and Jared's two sons, Joseph and Theodore, were also present for the match.\n\nThe 41-year-old and her husband included a stop in Qatar as part of their Middle East tour. RadarOnline.com reported that the former White House aid announced that she had no plans of rejoining the political circuit and would not be involved with her father's 2024 bid for the White House.Ivanka said that she has chosen to "prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," as her reason for not supporting her father's political endeavors. \n\nHowever, she and her husband were seen in deep conversation with the Qatar PM as they watched from the stadium's luxurious suites —which were reserved for corporate executives.Jared previously served as an advisor for the Middle East when his father-in-law was in the Oval Office. Under his advisement were the Abraham Accords, which secured diplomatic relations between Israel and other Middle Eastern countries. \n\nBoth Ivanka and Jared have been sued by the state of New York over a $250 million lawsuit. Additionally, Jared has been subjected to scrutiny after he received a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia in his firm.