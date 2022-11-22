'A Day At The Pyramids!' Ivanka Trump Enjoys Family Getaway To Egypt After Withdrawing From Politics As Donald Begins 2024 Run
Ivanka Trump jetted off to Egypt with her loved ones after revealing that she will not be joining Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.
The former Trump senior advisor was all smiles while sightseeing in Cairo, soaking in the unforgettable views with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children as the group rode camels and posed in front of the ancient masonry structures, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"A day at the Pyramids! So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family!" she captioned her slideshow of photos via Instagram on Monday.
Ivanka documented her fun-filled trip by sharing photos of the artwork and historical pieces following her father's announcement, ending months of speculation by confirming his bid to retake the White House in 2024.
"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Donald said before an audience at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
#45 added, "I will ensure that Joe Biden does not receive four more years."
"Our country could not take that. And I say that not in laughter, I say that in tears. Our country could not take four more years. They can only take so much," Trump added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ivanka later issued a statement revealing that she would be opting out of her father's 2024 presidential campaign and focusing on her own goals and aspirations.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," the former first daughter wrote.
"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she added.
"I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our administration's accomplishments."
An insider told The New York Post that Ivanka's decision was made while considering the death of her mother, Ivana.
"I think losing a parent definitely leads to a real awakening," the source said. "For Ivanka, it underscored how fleeting time is."