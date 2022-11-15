Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Slams Family As 'Mean-Spirited' After Ivanka's 'Snub' To Kimberly Guilfoyle
Melania Trump's former aide was not surprised by rumors of tension in the family after former first daughter Ivanka Trump was accused of snubbing brother Don Jr.'s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Rumors of a feud began after Ivanka shared a photo from her half-sister Tiffany's lavish nuptials on November 12 at the family's private club, Mar-a-Lago, noticeably cropping out Kimberly Guilfoyle and igniting speculation there is animosity between the two.
"This is the Trump mentality and brand and none of them are breaking with tradition — all for one and none for all," claimed Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
"This is a heartless, mean-spirited, and divided family … that doesn't care about one another or anyone else," she further alleged to Page Six.
Ivanka sent the rumor mill into overdrive after posting the cropped portrait to her grid, with some theorizing it was due to Guilfoyle wearing black at the event unlike the rest of them.
Hours later, she shared the uncropped version of the family wedding portrait via her Instagram Stories, possibly to imply there is no ill will between them.
Winston Wolkoff said this was telling — stating how "perception is more important than reality" while referencing Ivanka's quote from her 2009 self-help book, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life.
"You would think as sisters-in-law, this is one moment they would just put their ambitions aside. This is not about personal differences, or about their desires for whatever their next grift is," she continued. "Take a photo of the family and put it up, it's the right thing to do."
Winston Wolkoff went on to blast Melania for not posting a congratulatory message or photo with Tiffany, claiming her priority is "Melania (and selling her NFTs)."
On the other hand, an insider close to Ivanka said it was not meant to be a dig at Guilfoyle at all.
"The two women are very close and Kimberly has really become part of the Trump family," the source told Daily Mail amid rumors of a family rift. "When Ivanka realized what had happened, she immediately reposted the photo."