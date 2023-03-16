Hunter Biden's Sister-In-Law-Turned-Lover Hallie Received At Least $35k From First Son's Associate After 2017 China Wire, Subpoenaed Financial Records Show
Joe Biden's family members received more than $1 million in payments from accounts connected to disgraced Hunter's business associate Rob Walker and their Chinese business ventures in 2017, and his former sister-in-law-turned-lover was on the receiving end, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The revelation was made on Thursday in subpoenaed financial records obtained by the House Oversight Committee. Walker has ties to Biden-connected ventures — including family members Hunter, Joe's brother, their business associate James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinksi in a joint venture called Sinohawk Holdings.
Bank of America handed over the documents, revealing that "at least three family members" got large payments from one of Walker's bank accounts, labeled "Robinson Walker, LLC."
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Hallie Biden — Joe's late son Beau's widow — was one of those family members who benefited.
Hallie was married to Beau when he died in May 2015. She found herself entangled in a forbidden love affair with Hunter as they copped with losing Beau to brain cancer at the age of 46.
The subpoenaed documents show that after his passing, the powerful family, and those associated with them, continued to look after her.
Records state that on March 1, 2017, shortly after Joe left his position as Vice President, a Chinese company named State Energy HK Limited wired a whopping $3 million to Walker's LLC.
"The next day, Robinson Walker, LLC wired $1,065,000 to European Energy and Infrastructure Group in Abu Dhabi, a company associated with James Gilliar," the committee shared in a memo.
Gilliar was also one of Hunter's business associates.
"After the Robinson Walker, LLC account received $3 million from State Energy HK Limited, Biden family members and their companies began receiving incremental payments over a period of approximately three months," the memo states. "The recipients of the money included Hallie Biden, companies associated with Hunter Biden and James Biden, and an unknown bank account identified as ‘Biden.’"
Hallie got two separate payments from Walker’s LLC in March 2017 totaling $35,000.
A bank account only identified as "Biden" also received $70,000 from Robinson Walker, LLC between March and May of that same year.
The committee also revealed that an account owned by Hunter received $500,000 between March and May 2017, while an account belonging to James got $360,000 between those same dates.
Another account labeled "First Clearing, LLC" received $100,000. Committee sources say the account is believed to belong to Hunter.
A House Oversight Committee spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the panel is "investigating how the Biden family benefited from influence peddling and if President Biden is compromised by his family’s business transactions with foreign adversaries."
"Bank records reveal that James Biden, Hunter Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown ‘Biden’ received money from Rob Walker’s company after it received a $3 million wire from a Chinese energy company," the spokesperson said. "The White House should answer questions about why the Biden family received an exorbitant amount of money from China rather than attempt to distract from the facts contained in these bank records."