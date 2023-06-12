Hunter Biden Email About Ukraine Suggests First Son Was Privy to Dad Joe's Classified Documents

A recent investigation is raising questions about potential links between the alleged mishandling of classified documents by President Joe Biden and allegations that he and his son took $5 million in bribes from Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come shortly after President Biden was accused of receiving $5 million in bribes from an executive from the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, an email found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop found that the first son may have been privy to classified information during his father’s time as vice president.