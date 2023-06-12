Hunter Biden Email About Ukraine Suggests First Son Was Privy to Dad Joe's Classified Documents
A recent investigation is raising questions about potential links between the alleged mishandling of classified documents by President Joe Biden and allegations that he and his son took $5 million in bribes from Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come shortly after President Biden was accused of receiving $5 million in bribes from an executive from the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, an email found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop found that the first son may have been privy to classified information during his father’s time as vice president.
Biden special counsel Robert Hur is now being urged to look into the matter, according to the New York Post, with a specific focus on the "uncharacteristically sophisticated" email sent by Hunter to business partner Devon Archer on April 13, 2014 – just one week before then-Vice President Biden visited Ukraine.
The email allegedly listed 22 points about Ukraine's political situation at the time, and it reportedly provided a detailed analysis of a then-upcoming election.
The email also reportedly anticipated Russia's “destabilization campaign” against Ukraine that ultimately materialized in February 2022 when Vladimir Putin first invaded the neighboring nation.
Meanwhile, an artificial intelligence analysis of the email organized by the nonprofit research group Marco Polo found that the April 2014 email was written by an individual with a much higher IQ than other emails discovered on Hunter's laptop – creating speculation about the involvement of then-Vice President Biden's files in Hunter's apparent intelligence.
The investigation will be crucial in determining if there is any overlap with classified documents found in President Biden's Delaware home or various offices, the Post reported, particularly after it was revealed Hunter was living at the Biden family home in Delaware while classified documents were allegedly being improperly stored in the garage.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden was first accused of receiving $5 million in bribes from an executive at the Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings earlier this month.
- New Explicit Photos From Hunter Biden's Abandoned Laptop Show First Son's Graphic Selfies and Him Partying With Naked Women
- Donald Trump Predicts DOJ Will Charge Hunter Biden With 'Something Small' to 'Make Their Strike' on Him 'Look Fair'
- What Are They Hiding? National Archives Refuses to Release Emails Between Hunter Biden, Father's Staff
According to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, the bribery allegations against President Biden were made by a “highly credible human source” who was once paid a “substantial amount of money” by the FBI.
“He had been a part of the bureau for 13 years, dating back to the Obama administration,” Comer said last week.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“This particular document was dated in 2020,” the GOP congressman continued regarding the origins of the allegations. “But there are notes in the document that date back to 2017.”
“We believe that this human source initially informed the FBI of the bribery scheme back in 2017.”
President Biden has since called the $5 million bribery allegations against him "a bunch of malarkey." He also once again insisted he never discussed Hunter's business dealings with his son.