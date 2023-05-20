Hunter Biden Took A $6 Million Private Jet to Court While Begging for Child Support to be Decreased: Report

The First Son flew out to the hearing in Batesville, Arkansas, from Washington on a luxury private jet owned by his close friend Kevin Morris. The 2001 Dassault Falcon 50 was formerly owned by country singer Brad Paisley. Within an hour after landing in DC, it was back in the air on route to Arkansas.

It landed at Newport Municipal Airport in Jackson County, only a few miles from the Independence County Courthouse in Batesville, where Biden would attend the hearing the following morning.

After the hearing, he returned to the jet for the trip back to DC.