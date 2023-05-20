Hunter Biden Took A $6 Million Private Jet to Court While Begging for Child Support to be Decreased: Report
Hunter Biden flew out to Arkansas for a child-support hearing on a $6 million private jet earlier this month before claiming that he was experiencing "substantial material change" in his finances in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The First Son flew out to the hearing in Batesville, Arkansas, from Washington on a luxury private jet owned by his close friend Kevin Morris. The 2001 Dassault Falcon 50 was formerly owned by country singer Brad Paisley. Within an hour after landing in DC, it was back in the air on route to Arkansas.
It landed at Newport Municipal Airport in Jackson County, only a few miles from the Independence County Courthouse in Batesville, where Biden would attend the hearing the following morning.
After the hearing, he returned to the jet for the trip back to DC.
During the court appearance, Judge Holly Meyer ordered Biden to answer written questions about his current finances, including records of investments, his art sales, and other financial transactions.
She also went after his legal team for overly redacting filings submitted to the court so far.
"The ability to redact is somewhat being abused," Meyer told Biden's lawyers before ordering them to re-file some of those documents.
Lunden Roberts, the mother of Biden's child, is looking for compensation for raising their daughter.
During the Monday hearing, her lawyers argued that Hunter had provided "incomplete answers" to questions related to his finances – including the names of the people who purchased his artwork.
Biden's team countered by insisting that the President's son didn't know the identity of the buyers to ensure that there was no possible "influence" made towards his father's administration.
Judge Meyer subsequently informed Roberts' lawyers that they could "issue a subpoena" to force the gallery to divulge names and prices, adding: "It's a little incredible that there is no estimate of valuations."
Elected Republicans have been using Hunter's recent legal battles to take potshots at the sitting President.
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton told The Post, "Why doesn't Hunter just ask his dad's donors and patrons to pay his child support instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on his private jets and expensive lawyers?"
Hunter Biden is federally provided Secret Service protection and would have flown with him on any plane to ensure his safety.
