Hunter Biden Avoids Jail After Coughing Up Records Of Payments To High-Priced Legal Team In Child Support War

Hunter Biden has finally produced information to his ex-fling Lunden Roberts about payments he made to his high-powered legal team — and avoided being found in contempt of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, late yesterday, Hunter and Lunden informed the court they have resolved all issues regarding discovery in the court war. The two were set to appear in court today. Lunden had demanded Hunter be thrown in jail until he turned over certain records.