Hunter Biden Avoids Jail After Coughing Up Records Of Payments To High-Priced Legal Team In Child Support War
Hunter Biden has finally produced information to his ex-fling Lunden Roberts about payments he made to his high-powered legal team — and avoided being found in contempt of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, late yesterday, Hunter and Lunden informed the court they have resolved all issues regarding discovery in the court war. The two were set to appear in court today. Lunden had demanded Hunter be thrown in jail until he turned over certain records.
As we previously reported, back in 2019, Lunden sued Hunter for paternity and child support. She said he was the father to her now 4-year-old daughter Navy. A DNA test proved President Biden’s son was indeed the biological dad.
In 2020, the parties reached a deal regarding child support. Hunter agreed to pay $20k per month to Lunden. However, last year, Hunter rushed back to court claiming his financial situation had changed and he needed lower payments.
Lunden opposed the request claiming she has evidence that Hunter failed to disclose all his sources of income in court. In addition, she said Hunter had the ability to pay for an expensive defense team to represent him in court.
Her motion read, “The amount of money paid to these attorneys is indicative of the defendant’s income and his ability to pay money for child support.”
Lunden said Hunter had the ability to pay Abbe Lowell, “a Washington DC attorney, $855 per billable hour.”
Another lawyer employed by Hunter is named Kevin Morris, who has worked with Matthew McConaughey, Ellen DeGeneres, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Liam Hemsworth, and Chris Rock.
Lunden said Hunter had the ability to pay, “such a well-connected, successful attorney, and member of the Hollywood elite, is also indicative of the [Hunter’s] influence, prestige, and importance.”
She demanded he turn over the records arguing this was necessary because, “there are widespread media reports that Mr. Biden has received a “loan” from a friend—attorney Kevin Morris—as payment to the IRS to satisfy his nearly $2 million dollar tax liability.”
Lunden said, she, “has evidence that [Hunter] has not fully disclosed his income sources, residences, assets, and property. This evidence is bolstered by the fact that the [Hunter] refuses to provide full discovery in this matter.”
In the new filing, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lunden said Hunter has turned over information on payments made to his team. The parties agreed, “All pending issues currently set for hearing on May 23, 2023, have been resolved by the Parties and no hearing is necessary.”
At the hearing, the judge was set to rule on whether Hunter was in contempt and should be thrown in jail.