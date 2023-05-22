Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Hunter Biden
Exclusive

Hunter Biden’s Ex-Fling Demands $20k For ‘Goose Chases’ To Obtain His Finances, Wants Their 4-Year-Old To Take Famous Last Name Despite His Objections

hunter lunden pp
Source: mega;@lunden_townn/instagram
By:

May 22 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Hunter Biden and his ex-fling Lunden Roberts are set to face off in an Arkansas courtroom this week — and she hopes the judge will throw the disgraced first son in jail, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lunden not only wants Hunter incarcerated for failing to turn over certain financial records but wants him to cough up $20k.

Article continues below advertisement
lunden ig
Source: @lundentown_/instagram

Lunden said Hunter should be found in civil contempt and pay her for “the discovery goose chases, hounding of the defendant, and need to constantly seek the court’s intervention.”

In addition, she asked that the court reject Hunter’s opposition to their 4-year-old daughter Navy taking his last name.

Article continues below advertisement

Lunden argued the last name is associated with “well-educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.” She should Navy should be able to benefit from her father’s family despite them having no relationship with the little girl.

Hunter has opposed the decision claiming Navy should make the decision for herself when she turns of age.

lunden daughter ig
Source: @lundentownn_/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

As we previously reported, back in 2019, Lunden sued Hunter for paternity and child support. A DNA test proved Hunter was indeed the father.

The two reached a deal on child support in 2020. However, last year, Hunter went back to court pleading for his payments to be decreased due to a change in his financial situation. He wants the $20k per month payments lowered.

MORE ON:
Hunter Biden
hunter mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Lunden is fighting the request claiming Hunter has enough money to fly private jets and hire high-powered lawyers to represent him in court. She accused him of failing to disclose all of his sources of income.

Recently, Lunden revealed Hunter had provided approximately 2000 additional discovery documents but there are incomplete discovery answers.

She said, “[Hunter] should not be allowed to shortchange [Lunden] on discovery provided but then proceed to get and take the discovery he needs.”

Lunden and her lawyers said “playing games with discovery is a hallmark Biden litigation tactic.”

Article continues below advertisement
hunter child
Source: mega

Hunter’s ex claimed, “Mr. Biden does not want to disclose his income and assets, says that he is somewhat financially destitute, while he lives on a mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, has Secret Service protection, and enjoys his time abroad (which he has also lied about in discovery).”

The two are set to face off once again this week.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.