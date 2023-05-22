Hunter Biden’s Ex-Fling Demands $20k For ‘Goose Chases’ To Obtain His Finances, Wants Their 4-Year-Old To Take Famous Last Name Despite His Objections
Hunter Biden and his ex-fling Lunden Roberts are set to face off in an Arkansas courtroom this week — and she hopes the judge will throw the disgraced first son in jail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lunden not only wants Hunter incarcerated for failing to turn over certain financial records but wants him to cough up $20k.
Lunden said Hunter should be found in civil contempt and pay her for “the discovery goose chases, hounding of the defendant, and need to constantly seek the court’s intervention.”
In addition, she asked that the court reject Hunter’s opposition to their 4-year-old daughter Navy taking his last name.
Lunden argued the last name is associated with “well-educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.” She should Navy should be able to benefit from her father’s family despite them having no relationship with the little girl.
Hunter has opposed the decision claiming Navy should make the decision for herself when she turns of age.
As we previously reported, back in 2019, Lunden sued Hunter for paternity and child support. A DNA test proved Hunter was indeed the father.
The two reached a deal on child support in 2020. However, last year, Hunter went back to court pleading for his payments to be decreased due to a change in his financial situation. He wants the $20k per month payments lowered.
- Hunter Biden Took A $6 Million Private Jet to Court While Begging for Child Support to be Decreased: Report
- Hunter Biden’s Ex Says He’s Living Lavishly In Malibu Mansion While Claiming To Be ‘Destitute’ In Child Support War
- IRS Removes 'Entire Investigative Team' From Hunter Biden Tax Fraud Probe in Alleged Retaliation Against Whistleblower
Lunden is fighting the request claiming Hunter has enough money to fly private jets and hire high-powered lawyers to represent him in court. She accused him of failing to disclose all of his sources of income.
Recently, Lunden revealed Hunter had provided approximately 2000 additional discovery documents but there are incomplete discovery answers.
She said, “[Hunter] should not be allowed to shortchange [Lunden] on discovery provided but then proceed to get and take the discovery he needs.”
Lunden and her lawyers said “playing games with discovery is a hallmark Biden litigation tactic.”
Hunter’s ex claimed, “Mr. Biden does not want to disclose his income and assets, says that he is somewhat financially destitute, while he lives on a mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, has Secret Service protection, and enjoys his time abroad (which he has also lied about in discovery).”
The two are set to face off once again this week.