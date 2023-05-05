Hunter Biden Pleads To Not Be Thrown In Jail Despite Ex’s Demand In Custody Battle
Hunter Biden has asked an Arkansas judge to deny his ex-fling Lunden Roberts' request he be thrown in jail as part of their bitter child support battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hunter has fired back after Lunden claimed the disgraced first son refused to turn over financial documents.
As we previously reported, back in 2020, Lunden sued Hunter for paternity and child support. She said he was the father to her now-4-year-old daughter Navy. A DNA test showed President Biden’s son was indeed the dad.
A child support deal was signed in 2020. However, last year, Hunter asked the court to reduce his $20k per month child support payments due to a change in his financial situation.
Lunden has objected to the request and has demanded he turns over information about his income and assets. In addition, she said she has an expert witness named Garrett Ziegler, who she said has knowledge about Hunter’s finances.
Garrett has claimed to be an “expert” after reviewing the contents of the infamous laptop allegedly owned by Hunter — that was reportedly left at a repair shop.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Hunter Biden Plans to Ask The Public for Donations to Fund His Legal Defense as Dept. Of Justice Zeroes in on Criminal Charges
- Hunter Biden Argues Financial Records Found On Infamous Laptop Are 'Irrelevant' In Child Support Battle, Demands Ex’s Witness Be Disqualified
- Hunter Biden’s Ex-fling Demands $20k Per Month Child Support Not Be Reduced, Says Their 4-year-old Should Live Like First Son’s Other Child
Hunter has objected to Garrett being used as a witness and said the man has been harassing his family for months. Hunter’s lawyer argued, “Ziegler has never testified (not even likely served) as an expert witness in any other proceedings.”
In his new motion, Hunter said he didn’t turn over certain documents because of his concerns about Garrett being a witness.
Hunter’s lawyer said, “[Hunter] had delayed supplementing discovery because of concerns of [Lunden’s] expert. A party may be able to avoid contempt where they have a sufficient reason or justification for their actions.”
Further, Hunter said he has been unable to produce his 2022 tax returns because they are not yet complete. He intends to produce them once they are completed, his lawyer claimed.
Hunter said Lunden’s request for sanctions should be denied completely. The contempt issue will be ruled on at a hearing later this year.