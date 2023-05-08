Hunter Biden's Love Child With ex-Stripper Breaks Cover as Support Battle Heats up
Hunter Biden's estranged four-year-old daughter reemerged over the weekend despite the child custody support heating up between the first son and ex-stripper Lunden Roberts. Hunter's daughter, Navy, broke her cover for her t-ball game on Saturday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lunden shared photos of the little girl in her uniform, cradling a pink glove and wearing a blue baseball cap backward. Navy looked ready to play ball and had her biggest cheerleader — her mom — cheering her on every step of the way.
"t-ball time," Lunden captioned the snaps, marking the first time we've seen Navy since her parents have been at war over Hunter's $20k per month child support payments.
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Joe Biden's problematic son arrived in an Arkansas courtroom last week, demanding the judge lower his monthly amount.
Hunter's attorney Abbe Lowell revealed the first son has already paid Lunden $750k in child support since discovering the little girl — who he's never met — was biologically his.
During the two-hour hearing, Hunter was grilled about his finances, investments, art sales, and other financial transactions. The judge determined that Hunter will sit for a deposition sometime in mid-June to answer questions under oath, with a trial about the possible reduction to take place in July.
But Lunden isn't going down without a fight.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hunter's ex-fling begged the judge not to award the first son with lower monthly payments while arguing Navy should “enjoy the same lifestyle and quality of life as her half-siblings and cousins who are members of the Biden family.”
"The court should set child support at its current amount even if it is to be considered an upward deviation in support,” the filing read in part.
The support battle isn't Hunter's only legal woe.
His legal team tried to get ahead of the criminal probe into his taxes and allegedly shady business deals by meeting with DOJ officials last month. RadarOnline.com learned that Hunter's attorneys requested an update on the progress of the case as Republican lawmakers continue to hurl allegations that the Biden family has been involved in criminal activity.