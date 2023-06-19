Your tip
Hunter Biden and Ukrainian Gas Firm Burisma Set Up Account With Foreign Bank Two Years Before it Was Shut Down for Suspected Money Laundering

Jun. 19 2023

Hunter Biden and Ukrainian gas firm Burisma apparently set up an account with a foreign bank just two years before the bank was shut down for alleged money laundering, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Hunter and his father, President Joe Biden, were accused of accepting $10 million in bribes from a Burisma executive, new bombshell emails from Hunter’s infamous “laptop from hell” revealed he and Burisma set up a bank account in Malta in 2016.

The now-defunct bank, Satabank, was closed down in 2018 after “gross deficiencies” were found in its adherence to the country's anti-laundering and terror financing laws, Daily Mail reported on Monday.

According to the outlet, Hunter was asked to provide a certified declaration of source wealth and other personal information – such as his passport details and income statements – which he allegedly gave to the owner of an auction house in Malta named Pierre Pillow.

The sudden revelation is particularly noteworthy because Burisma and Hunter were previously accused of openly disregarding money-laundering rules.

Maltese prosecutors were reportedly tipped off by an allegedly suspicious transaction for the sale of a disassembled oil rig involving Burisma.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter's link to the bank and Pillow, who was also accused of laundering millions of euros in 2020, comes after the FBI was made aware of an alleged $10 million money-laundering and bribery scheme involving Hunter and President Biden in 2020.

According to emails and documents produced by the bureau, an anonymous former FBI informant claimed that he had met with Burisma's owner in 2015 and that he was told about a scheme to pay $5 million each to Hunter and Joe through a network of bank accounts.

The payment was allegedly a bribe to halt a Burisma investigation by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin and the informant claims that the bribe was paid.

The FD-1023 document containing these claims was made available to the congressional committee by the FBI only after threats of holding its director, Christopher Wray, in contempt of Congress.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who alongside fellow Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has led an investigation into the Biden family for roughly four years, said the FBI had serious questions to answer following this latest development.

“No one should find this latest revelation surprising,” Senator Johnson told Daily Mail this week.

“The Bidens knew exactly the type of people they needed to deal with – alleged money launderers like Patrick Ho, Mykola Zlochevsky, and now, allegedly, Mr. Pillow,” he continued. “The question now is what did the FBI know, when did they know it, and what did they do about it?”

