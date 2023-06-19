Hunter Biden and Ukrainian Gas Firm Burisma Set Up Account With Foreign Bank Two Years Before it Was Shut Down for Suspected Money Laundering

Hunter Biden and Ukrainian gas firm Burisma apparently set up an account with a foreign bank just two years before the bank was shut down for alleged money laundering, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Hunter and his father, President Joe Biden, were accused of accepting $10 million in bribes from a Burisma executive, new bombshell emails from Hunter’s infamous “laptop from hell” revealed he and Burisma set up a bank account in Malta in 2016.