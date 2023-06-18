Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Impeachment of FBI Director For Allegedly 'Hiding Crimes' of the Biden Family
Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the impeachment of FBI Director Christopher Wray over allegations that he is withholding information on the alleged criminal activity of President Joe Biden’s family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Greene and Arizona Representative Andy Biggs appeared on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the ongoing allegations against the President and his family.
The controversial Congresswoman claimed that Wray refused to hand over an unclassified 1023 form that contained information about alleged bribes taken by the at-the-time Vice President and his son, Hunter Biden.
Allegations against the Bidens have yet to be substantiated by any hard evidence, but Greene defended the investigation telling Maria Bartiromo, "we subpoenaed more bank records last Friday, and while we’re waiting for those, we’re expecting to see tens of millions of dollars exposed that went to the Biden family."
Greene told the outlet, "The shocking part is that we have the FBI director, Christopher Wray, that refused to hand over an unclassified form, the 1023, to our Oversight Committee that Andy Biggs and I both sit on."
The 49-year-old Congresswoman claimed that Wray forced them to read an unclassified form in a SCIF that had redacted names and what she believes is "the most important part of the information" on there. She also accused the FBI director of holding back 17 audio recordings — 15 of Hunter, 2 of Joe — about the President taking a $5 million bribe.
"How dare Christopher Wray have the audacity to hide his information for his boss, Joe Biden!" Greene continued, "This is purely protecting crime. He's hiding crimes the President of the United States committed when he was vice president, and that's where we stand right now."
The existence of those tapes has come into question, even among Republican circles. However, Biggs still demanded Wray face scrutiny over the Department of Justice's "protection" of Biden and also demanded to know the whereabouts of the supposed tapes.
