Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Impeachment of FBI Director For Allegedly 'Hiding Crimes' of the Biden Family

Greene told the outlet, "The shocking part is that we have the FBI director, Christopher Wray, that refused to hand over an unclassified form, the 1023, to our Oversight Committee that Andy Biggs and I both sit on."

The 49-year-old Congresswoman claimed that Wray forced them to read an unclassified form in a SCIF that had redacted names and what she believes is "the most important part of the information" on there. She also accused the FBI director of holding back 17 audio recordings — 15 of Hunter, 2 of Joe — about the President taking a $5 million bribe.

"How dare Christopher Wray have the audacity to hide his information for his boss, Joe Biden!" Greene continued, "This is purely protecting crime. He's hiding crimes the President of the United States committed when he was vice president, and that's where we stand right now."