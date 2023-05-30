FBI Director Wray Threatened With Contempt by Kevin McCarthy as Investigation Into Biden’s Family Heats Up

McCarthy backed Comer’s stance while on Fox News. He told the hosts, “Today is the deadline. So let me not just tell you, let me tell Director Christopher Wray right here, right now. If he misses the deadline today, I’m prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him. We have jurisdiction over this.”

He continued, “He can send us that document. We have the right to look at that, Republicans and Democrats alike in that committee, and if he does not follow through with the law, we will move contempt charges against Christopher Wray and the FBI. They are not above the law.”