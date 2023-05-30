FBI Director Wray Threatened With Contempt by Kevin McCarthy as Investigation Into Biden’s Family Heats Up
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has threatened to charge FBI Director Christopher Wray with contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with the investigation into President Biden’s family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, McCarthy appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss his talks with Biden over the debt ceiling. Later, during the chat, the hosts talked about Wray’s meeting with House Oversight Chairman James Comer.
Previously, Comer had accused the FBI of refusing to turn over documents related to Biden’s family’s business dealing with foreign companies.
Comer said he will find Wray in contempt of Congress if he doesn’t turn over internal documents from the agency.
McCarthy backed Comer’s stance while on Fox News. He told the hosts, “Today is the deadline. So let me not just tell you, let me tell Director Christopher Wray right here, right now. If he misses the deadline today, I’m prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him. We have jurisdiction over this.”
He continued, “He can send us that document. We have the right to look at that, Republicans and Democrats alike in that committee, and if he does not follow through with the law, we will move contempt charges against Christopher Wray and the FBI. They are not above the law.”
The FBI argued the release of information from the documents could jeopardize ongoing investigations.
As we previously reported, Comer recently said, ““The FBI’s refusal to provide this single document is obstructionist. Whistleblower disclosures that Joe Biden may have been involved in a criminal bribery scheme as Vice President track closely with what we are seeing in our investigation into the Biden family’s influence-peddling schemes. Congress and the American people need to know what, if anything, the FBI did to verify the allegations contained within this record.”
He said, “If Director Wray refuses to hand over this unclassified record, the Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings.”
Senator Chuck Grassley added, “The FBI has continued to tie itself in knots to ignore a legitimate subpoena from Congress, which has a constitutional duty of oversight. The Bureau’s developed a serious reputation problem through its spate of failures and overreach, and leadership is doing it no favors by attempting to stiff-arm Congress. The FBI knows exactly what document Chairman Comer and I are seeking, and if they know us at all, they know we will get it, one way or another.”