Biden Unloads on Reporter for Asking 'Dumb Question' About Being Nicknamed 'Big Guy' in Alleged $5M Bribery Scheme
Joe Biden had little patience for a reporter who asked a "dumb question" about a Ukrainian executive allegedly nicknaming the president "Big Guy," RadarOnline.com has learned. The question came amid Republican lawmakers' tireless pursuit to expose criminal behavior from the First Family.
Republicans claimed that a 2020 FBI memo, which included the nickname, proved the Democrat president was at the center of the alleged Burisma $5 million cash bribery scheme.
According to the Daily Mail, a snippy exchange between the reporter and Biden happened during an event at the White House.
"Why did the Ukraine informant file refer to you as the Big Guy?" the reporter asked about the FBI memo. Not missing a beat, Biden fired back, "Why did you ask such a dumb question?"
In addition to the commotion stirred over the "highly credible" whistleblower's FBI memo, Republicans also pointed to secret phone recordings.
On Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley claimed that a Burisma executive secretly recorded at least 15 phone conversations with Hunter and two with then-Vice President Biden.
Grassley alleged the Ukrainian businessman made the audio recordings as a form of "insurance" against the Bidens in case he found himself in a "tight spot."
Grassley delivered a passionate speech about the audio recordings and appeared to quote redacted information from the FBI memo.
While Grassley presented the tapes as a nail-in-the-coffin moment for the First Family, some of his fellow Republican colleagues were more reluctant to support the claim without proof of the tape's existence.
Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, discussed Grassley's claim on Newsmax. "I can confirm they were listed in the 1023 that the FBI redacted," Comer said. "We don't know if they're legit or not."
Given the accusation, Grassley readdressed the tapes on Thursday — and appeared to tone down his once fiery take.
"I don’t even know where they are. I just know they exist, because of what the report says," Grassley told CNN. "Now, maybe they don’t exist. But how will I know until the FBI tells us, are they showing us their work?"