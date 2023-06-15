Biden Unloads on Reporter for Asking 'Dumb Question' About Being Nicknamed 'Big Guy' in Alleged $5M Bribery Scheme

Joe Biden had little patience for a reporter who asked a "dumb question" about a Ukrainian executive allegedly nicknaming the president "Big Guy," RadarOnline.com has learned. The question came amid Republican lawmakers' tireless pursuit to expose criminal behavior from the First Family.

Republicans claimed that a 2020 FBI memo, which included the nickname, proved the Democrat president was at the center of the alleged Burisma $5 million cash bribery scheme.