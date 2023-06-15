WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Blasts Fox News for 'Wannabe Dictator' Chyron About President Biden on Primetime Broadcast
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blasted Fox News for labeling President Biden a "wannabe dictator" in a chyron that aired Tuesday night and sent Twitter ablaze, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"There are probably about 787 million things I can say about this that is wrong but I'm not going to get into it," she said in response when asked about the broadcast during a briefing on Thursday.
As the reporter pushed for further clarification, Jean-Pierre added, "I think I just commented."
This came after a primetime broadcast on Fox had juxtaposed a clip of Biden's speech in Washington DC alongside footage from Donald Trump's rally in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested," it read, igniting a firestorm on social media.
"Fair and balanced news," one viewer mocked. "Oh, dear. Seems Fox forgot how much they lost in the Dominion case," another sounded off after the network reached a $787 million settlement with the electronic voting company in April.
"This is f---ing surreal," a third tweeted.
Fox issued a statement on Wednesday that stated "the chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed" after airing the message on-screen for 27 seconds. It was also not removed when the telecast was rerun later that evening, Mediaite reported this week.
Jean-Pierre previously made headlines for her thoughts on the network, having described Fox News as "racist" in a clip that resurfaced in 2022.
"[Fox News] was racist before coronavirus, they are racist during the coronavirus, Fox News will be racist after the coronavirus," she said during a March 2020 appearance on MSNBC's AM Joy, blasting their coverage amid the pandemic.
At the time, Jean-Pierre worked as a political analyst for the network prior to coming aboard the Biden campaign.
"So, there is nothing new here," she continued. "I think the difference is they are all-in on being state TV for Donald Trump, and so they will continue to give misinformation."