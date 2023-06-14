White House Press Secretary Chuckles When Questioned if Biden Will Pardon Trump: ‘Next Question’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions about whether President Biden would consider pardoning Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. Following Trump’s arrest and arraignment in federal court related to the 37-count indictment over his alleged mishandling of classified documents, Jean-Pierre spoke to reporters at a White House briefing.

During the session, Jean-Pierre avoided answering questions about Trump’s situation in Miami. Despite her resistance, reporter Jeremy Diamond decided to try and ask for a pardon. He said, “And then, last question. I wonder, as it relates to the case that — that President — the former President Trump is facing: Is there any world in which President Biden would consider pardoning the former President?”

Jean-Pierre replied, “I’m just not going to speak to that. No comment.” She then let out a laugh. Trump has been ranting on Truth Social about the criminal charges and blaming Biden for the case being brought.

“Joe Biden will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our Country, but perhaps, even more importantly, the president who, together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits, and Marxists, tried to destroy American Democracy,” he wrote. “This persecution is being done by the same weaponized agencies that for 7 years have been running illegal psychological warfare campaigns against the American people!”

He even trashed Jack Smith, the investigator behind the classified documents probe, telling his supporters, “This is the Thug, over turned consistently and unanimously in big cases, that Biden and his CORRUPT Injustice Department stuck on me. He’s a Radical Right Lunatic and Trump Hater, as are all his friends and family, who probably “planted” information in the “boxes” given to them. They taint everything that they touch, including our Country, which is rapidly going to HELL!”

For his part, last month, when questioned by a Fox News reporter, Biden laughed when grilled about pardoning Trump for his alleged crimes. Trump’s rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis have both said they would pardon Trump if they are elected president.