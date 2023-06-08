Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Slams Fox News Reporter After Sidestepping LIV Golf Controversy

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clapped back at a Fox News correspondent who questioned if the administration's "no comment" policy on Saudi-backed LIV Golf was a good look for Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich went head-to-head with Jean-Pierre, who finally snapped after being repeatedly asked about the topic.

Heinrich's question, along with several others, was prompted by the PGA Tour's shocking announcement on Tuesday, a merger deal was unveiled. LIV Golf players dropped their lawsuits against the PGA as part of the controversial agreement.