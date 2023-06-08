Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Slams Fox News Reporter After Sidestepping LIV Golf Controversy
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clapped back at a Fox News correspondent who questioned if the administration's "no comment" policy on Saudi-backed LIV Golf was a good look for Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich went head-to-head with Jean-Pierre, who finally snapped after being repeatedly asked about the topic.
Heinrich's question, along with several others, was prompted by the PGA Tour's shocking announcement on Tuesday, a merger deal was unveiled. LIV Golf players dropped their lawsuits against the PGA as part of the controversial agreement.
Heinrich began her line of questioning by asking Jean-Pierre about an article from The Wall Street Journal, which detailed the "private deal" brokered between the PGA and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which backed LIV Golf.
Heinrich asked if the deal was "[Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud] thumbing his nose at the President."
"I can’t comment to or lay out what the thinking of — of the Saudi Arabia official or government are," Jean-Pierre responded. "As it relates to this merger, we’re just not going to comment on this deal. It is two private entities, and we’re just not going to comment."
Heinrich did not accept "no comment" as a sufficient answer, and pressed Jean-Pierre further.
"Doesn’t that risk making the President look weak if there’s no comment?" Heinrich quipped back. "When you have Democratic senators saying that the President’s Justice Department should be looking at this with respect to antitrust questions, foreign registration questions, doesn’t 'no comment' fall short?"
Jean-Pierre stood her ground — and took a shot at Biden's embattled predecessor Donald Trump, who praised the merger.
"First of all, the President does not look weak," Jean-Pierre shot back at Heinrich. "This is a President — because of his leadership, has brought together our allies and partners again, which certainly was our — our foreign policy relationship with heads of states was gutted and destroyed by the last administration."
The press secretary noted that Biden strengthened "the NATO Alliance again because of his leadership" in addition to "bring more than 50 countries together to help support Ukraine as they’re battling the aggression from Russia."
Jean-Pierre wasn't done yet and doubled down on the effective leadership of her boss, as she once again defended the Democrat administration's position to not comment on the "private entity."
"And because we’re saying that we’re not going to speak to a private merger — a company’s merger, a private entity — does not make the President weak," the press secretary concluded.