'It Is Truly Unbelievable:' Fiancée of Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Rips PGA Merger With Saudi-Owned LIV Golf
The fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi slammed the PGA for the blood money alliance with the Saudi backed LIV Golf, Radaronline.com can exclusively report.
Hatice Cengiz, who was set to marry Khashoggi the same year he was murdered, was shell-shocked by the surprise merger and believes it was motivated by pure greed.
"It is truly unbelievable,” Cengiz exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
“It shows there are no limits to what money can buy. It seems our cherished principles of justice are for sale,” she added. “No one has stood up for what they know in their hearts is right. This must be stopped so that we do not lose our humanity for the sake of sport and profits.”
The PGA Tour and LIV Golf agreed to combine commercial businesses and rights into one yet-to-be named mega company that also includes the PGA European Tour.
Sarah Leah Whitson, the executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), the human right group Khashoggi was set to launch before he died, told RadarOnline.com she was also blindsided by the merger – especially after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan blasted LIV and its ruthless owner, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – known as MBS.
“The PGA went out of its way to condemn and critique LIV Golf because of its ownership by Saudi Arabia, because of Saudi Arabia’s gross human rights abuses as well as the Saudi’s links to Sept 11,” she said. “The PGA was saying this was an insult to Americans.”
What rankles critics is that LIV Golf is owned by the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, which has been described as MBS’ private piggy bank bursting with an estimated at $700 million.
MBS became a pariah on U.S. soil when he allegedly ordered a hit on Khashoggi, an American writer for the Washington Post and a ferocious critic of the crown prince. Khashoggi was slaughtered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. His remains have never been found.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported last year, golf legend and LIV CEO Greg Norman was lambasted by critics for brushing off Khashoggi’s death – calling it a teaching moment and a mistake.
“It is so hurtful when Jamal's brutal killing is brushed off as a 'mistake' and that we should just move on,” Cengiz said at the time. “Would you say that if it was your loved one? How can we go forward when those who ordered the murder are still unpunished and continue to try to buy back their legitimacy?”
Critics are also blasting the two-faced Monahan who spearheaded an aggressive campaign against LIV – citing the Sept. 11 attack and human rights abuses that include political murders, torture, disappearance, inhumane treatment of political prisoners, and the jailing of exiled critics’ family members.
Monahan suspended any golfer who played and pocketed LIV money, sparking an anti-trust federal lawsuit in August 2022 filed by golf great Phil Mickelson and 10 other golfers.
Whitson noted that the Sept. 11 attack triggered a “seismic global reaction to a horrible crime” and convinced many American companies cut ties with Saudi Arabia. The country faced a second public relations backlash after Khashoggi's murder.
“This is a very aggressive and very huge effort by Saudi Arabia to launder its image and to influence American people by buying up precision American cultural assets,” Whitson told RadarOnline.com.