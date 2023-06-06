'It Is Truly Unbelievable:' Fiancée of Slain Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Rips PGA Merger With Saudi-Owned LIV Golf

The fiancée of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi slammed the PGA for the blood money alliance with the Saudi backed LIV Golf, Radaronline.com can exclusively report.

Hatice Cengiz, who was set to marry Khashoggi the same year he was murdered, was shell-shocked by the surprise merger and believes it was motivated by pure greed.

"It is truly unbelievable,” Cengiz exclusively told RadarOnline.com.