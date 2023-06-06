'Make No Mistake — We Will Never Forget': 9/11 Families Slam PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan Over Deal With Saudi-Back LIV Golf

The families of 9/11 victims have spoken out against and condemned the PGA Tour for merging with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The loved ones of those lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks issued a strong statement to PGA commissioner Jay Monahan — and vowed to "never forget" the controversial agreement.

The LIV Golf tour has been a source of controversy and thorn in the side of golf fanatics since its inception in 2021.