Tiger Woods Passed Up HUGE Paycheck To Join LIV Golf, Norman Says

Woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods.

By:

Aug. 2 2022, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Tiger Woods turned down a huge paycheck from LIV Golf, Radar has learned.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Aug. 1 that Woods turned down between $700 and $800 million to join the new, Saudi Arabia-backed tour.

Norman
Source: MEGA

Greg Norman.

“The number has been out there, yes,” Norman said told Carlson. “Tiger is a needle mover. So of course you got to look at the best of the best. They originally approached Tiger before I became CEO, so yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood.”

LIV golf made the offer to Woods, who apparently is staying with the PGA Tour, after securing big stars such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Norman, a decorated golfer himself, has previously hinted at the offer to Woods being "mind-blowingly enormous," according to the New York Post.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, has been anything but a supporter of LIV Golf since its inception. He's spoken up against the players who have left the PGA Tour, making them ineligible for the Ryder Cup team, to join the new tour.

“The players who have chosen to go to LIV and to play there, I disagree with it,” Woods said. “I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position.”

Woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods.

According to the New York Post, the split among golfers has severed some relationships, such as Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, who reportedly got more than $125 million to join LIV Golf. He said recently that he and Woods haven't spoken since he joined the tour.

LIV Golf just finished its third tournament.

