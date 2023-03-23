FBI Agents Accuse CIA Of 9/11 Cover-Up In Dramatic Court Bombshell
FBI agents are accusing the CIA of allegedly covering up its association with two hijackers involved in the September 11 terrorist attacks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The bombshell revelation emerged in a 21-page top-secret report detailing how the CIA tried to recruit two Al Qaeda members in southern California in a failed attempt to penetrate Osama bin Laden’s bloodthirsty terror network.
The report was compiled by Don Canestraro, an investigator for the Office of Military Commissions who submitted the damning report in 2021 at the Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba where the 9-11 hijackers faced trials for murder and terrorism.
“During July of 2016, I began an investigation into the possible involvement of the Saudi Arabian Government and the Central Intelligence Agency in the events leading up to the 9/11 attacks,” states the report first obtained by the investigative website spytalk.co.
“I began a review of discovery provided by the Government to the Defense and open source materials available on Omar Al-Bayoumi, a suspected Saudi intelligence officer who had contact with 9/11 hijackers Nawaf Al-Hazmi and Khalid Al-Mihdhar.”
The duo was part of the five-man team that hijacked American Airlines Flight 77 which crashed into the Pentagon.
Canestraro, a former agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency learned from an FBI informant - code named CS-23 – that Al-Bayoumi secretly met with the two terrorists at the Middle Eastern Gourmet restaurant in Culver City as part of “an operation directed by the Central Intelligence Agency” on February 1, 2000.
Another FBI agent told Canestraro the red-faced CIA is dead set on keeping the “operational” files about the failed recruitment effort under wraps fearing a public backlash for allowing two known Al Qaeda operatives to freely roam inside the United States.
Other FBI agents claimed the CIA and their bosses at the FBI tried to suppress the link between the CIA and the two terrorist during their investigation into the activities of Al-Bayoumi following 9-11 that left 2977 people dead at the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C.