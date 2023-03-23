FBI Agents Accuse CIA Of 9/11 Cover-Up In Dramatic Court Bombshell

FBI agents are accusing the CIA of allegedly covering up its association with two hijackers involved in the September 11 terrorist attacks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bombshell revelation emerged in a 21-page top-secret report detailing how the CIA tried to recruit two Al Qaeda members in southern California in a failed attempt to penetrate Osama bin Laden’s bloodthirsty terror network.

The report was compiled by Don Canestraro, an investigator for the Office of Military Commissions who submitted the damning report in 2021 at the Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba where the 9-11 hijackers faced trials for murder and terrorism.