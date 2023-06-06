Stephen A. Smith Faces Backlash Over Praising Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Deal as 'Good Business' for the PGA Tour

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith faced backlash after he called the LIV Golf merger "good business" for the PGA Tour, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, it was announced that lawsuits for both parties were dropped after an agreement was reached that would combine the newly formed — and Saudi-backed — LIV Golf tour with the PGA.

Since the formation of LIV Golf in 2021, the tour and players who jumped ship to join have been ridiculed by critics for looking past Saudi Arabia's history of human right's violations for bigger payouts.