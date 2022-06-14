President Biden WILL Visit Saudi Arabia Next Month Despite Calling Mohammed bin Salman A 'Pariah' After Jamal Khashoggi's Murder

Although Kirby was asked whether or not President Biden plans to bring up Khashoggi’s murder while visiting with the crown prince next month, the deputy spokesperson would not say – but he did reveal Biden’s plans to discuss human rights.

“I'm not going to get ahead of the individual discussions the president has had,” Kirby said. “He has held Saudi Arabia accountable for a series of measures when he released and published that report from the intelligence community about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. He has spoken strongly about that.”

“Obviously, human rights is something we bring up with partners and friends and folks all over the world every time we meet. It's a key component of the president's foreign policy. He believes that foreign policy has to be rooted in our values. Obviously, human rights will come up as a part of that discussion,” he concluded.