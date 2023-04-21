White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre REFUSES Interview With CNN's Don Lemon: Source

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to appear on CNN This Morning if it meant that controversial anchor Don Lemon would be interviewing her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Biden press secretary agreed to appear on the network's morning show but reportedly under the condition that she wouldn't have any interaction with Lemon.

Karine's alleged request came as Lemon swapped his anchor chair for the hot seat as he battles accusations of misogynistic behavior toward female colleagues on the heels of a blowout fight with cohost Kaitlan Collins.