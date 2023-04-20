Black CNN Staffers Outraged After Laura Coates Loses Show To Less Experienced Anchors: Source

A source revealed that Black staffers at CNN were outraged at the network's treatment of Laura Coates after the network passed on giving her a full-time gig while they gave more air time to white anchors with less experience, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Coates is also an attorney and joined CNN as a legal analyst in 2016. After being celebrated by viewers for her political takes, Coates was temporarily given the 11 PM slot in January.

While scandals and shakeups have plagued the network, a game of musical chairs has been played as CNN attempts to rearrange its anchor lineup — and not without criticism from staff.