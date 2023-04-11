CNN Boss Chris Licht Looking To Replace 'Inside Politics' Host John King With Dana Bash In Latest Network Shakeup
CNN boss Chris Licht is allegedly set to shake up the struggling news network further by replacing Inside Politics host John King with political commentator Dana Bash, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest shakeup to come as Licht works to save CNN from a plague of poor ratings since his takeover from his predecessor Jeff Zucker in February 2022, the new honcho is “likely” set to replace King with Bash on Inside Politics sometime in the coming weeks.
Even more surprising is the fact that King and Bash were previously married from 2008 to 2012 and share one son, Jonah King, together.
That is the revelation shared by Daily Beast on Monday.
“CNN is looking to shake up its daily Inside Politics show by likely replacing anchor John King with CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash, who currently co-anchors State of the Union with Jake Tapper,” the outlet reported.
“The swap would be doubly notable as King and Bash were previously married and share a son together,” the report continued. “A rep for CNN declined to comment.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, King being replaced by his ex-wife on Inside Politics would mark just the latest change Licht has made to the struggling news network since taking over for Zucker last year.
While Licht initially made waves at the network after axing longtime hosts like Chris Cuomo, Brian Stelter, Jeffrey Toobin, and John Harwood, the 51-year-old newsman and producer also surprised staffers and viewers alike by shaking up CNN’s primetime lineup.
One of Licht’s most surprising decisions was moving Don Lemon from the host’s 10 PM timeslot and placing him on a new morning show alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow – a move that has led to a series of small scandals and controversies in recent months.
But while Licht has an apparent penchant for shaking up CNN in a seemingly never-ending search to fix the struggling network’s poor ratings, some insiders recently suggested that Licht himself is not far away from being axed from his role at the network.
“He hates the job and can’t do it,” one CNN insider spilled in March, claiming that the “consensus at CNN HQ” is that Licht’s “days are already numbered.”
The source then indicated that Licht will allegedly be gone from the network by Labor Day.