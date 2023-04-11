CNN Boss Chris Licht Looking To Replace 'Inside Politics' Host John King With Dana Bash In Latest Network Shakeup

CNN boss Chris Licht is allegedly set to shake up the struggling news network further by replacing Inside Politics host John King with political commentator Dana Bash, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest shakeup to come as Licht works to save CNN from a plague of poor ratings since his takeover from his predecessor Jeff Zucker in February 2022, the new honcho is “likely” set to replace King with Bash on Inside Politics sometime in the coming weeks.