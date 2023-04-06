CNN's Don Lemon Consulting Lawyers About Suing Over 'Sexist' Allegations, CEO Chris Light 'Standing Behind' Embattled Anchor
CNN's Don Lemon "consulted" attorneys about taking legal action against Variety following an explosive report about his "misogyny" at the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled anchor is reportedly considering filing a lawsuit against the publication in response to shocking claims brought forth by media insiders who claimed he sent malicious texts, mocked female co-workers, and had "diva-like" behavior.
Some of the behind-the-scenes drama was allegedly involving Kyra Phillips, who he started working alongside in 2008.
Sources said that Lemon was upset after Phillipps was asked to cover a story in Iraq, an opportunity he wished to have but was overlooked for. They said he reacted by tearing up "pictures and notes on top of and inside Phillips' desk in the news pod they shared."
It was claimed Phillips later reached out to higher-ups after allegedly being on the receiving end of a hostile text from an unknown number during a work dinner.
"Now you've crossed the line, and you're going to pay for it," the message warned.
After an investigation, that text and another were tracked back to Lemon, reported Variety.
Lemon was also accused of calling a female producer fat and suggesting that Soledad O'Brien is not Black. More than a dozen former and current colleagues had described the scandal-stricken TV personality as someone who is power-hungry and openly disregards rules while displaying blatant hostility to many women staffers.
A spokesperson for CNN shut down the text allegations in a statement, which read, "Don says the alleged incident never occurred and that he was never notified of any investigation. CNN cannot corroborate the alleged events from 15 years ago."
"The Variety store provides no actual proof," added the spokesperson in regards to claims made in the bombshell report.
More recently, Lemon came under fire for drama with co-star Kaitlan Collins and age-shaming comments about Nikki Haley, the latter which he issued a public apology for.
A source close to Lemon said that he's outwardly "playing it cool," while CNN execs including CEO Chris Licht are said to be "standing behind him."