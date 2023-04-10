Female Staffers Accuse CNN Of Hypocrisy Over Don Lemon: Accusations Fly ‘A White Straight Male Would Have Been Fired' Over Similar Misogyny, Diva-Like Behavior

CNN's Don Lemon is accused of getting away with unacceptable behavior at the network, causing a further divide amongst staffers after a bombshell report claimed the embattled television personality had displayed a long history of misogyny, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

"Without a doubt, a white straight male would have been fired by now," a source at the network said. Lemon came out to the world in 2011, and insiders believe his position may be safeguarded as a result.