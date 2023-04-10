Female Staffers Accuse CNN Of Hypocrisy Over Don Lemon: Accusations Fly ‘A White Straight Male Would Have Been Fired' Over Similar Misogyny, Diva-Like Behavior
CNN's Don Lemon is accused of getting away with unacceptable behavior at the network, causing a further divide amongst staffers after a bombshell report claimed the embattled television personality had displayed a long history of misogyny, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
"Without a doubt, a white straight male would have been fired by now," a source at the network said. Lemon came out to the world in 2011, and insiders believe his position may be safeguarded as a result.
"He's a minority in his race and sexuality… Don seems to be in a protected class, and he continues to get away with behavior that others wouldn't," the inside source speculated in a statement to Daily Mail.
Lemon has been a regular fixture on CNN, saying goodbye to his primetime show last fall after more than eight years to take on a new role as an anchor on CNN This Morning. Ever since that transition at the direction of new CEO Chris Licht, he has been embroiled in no shortage of controversy, making headlines for the past several months.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Lemon allegedly screamed at cohost Kaitlan Collins during a heated showdown in December. Sources said he accused her of "interrupting" him on camera.
The drama continued when he said live on-air in February that presidential candidate Nikki Haley shouldn't promote competency tests for elderly politicians because she was "past her prime" as a woman at 51, comments he later apologized for.
A source told RadarOnline.com that after the incident, Lemon was "very quiet" behind the scenes. "He is moping around the joint like he's the one who has been wronged."
Another insider alleged, "Poppy [Harlow] and Kaitlin have buddied up and the bond between them is stronger than ever."
Claims about his alleged troubling treatment of women and "diva-like antics" were brought forth again in a recently published Variety piece that both Lemon and CNN said was utterly untrue.
"The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. It's amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless," a CNN spokesperson said.