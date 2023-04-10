Hot Mic Moment: CNN's Don Lemon Caught Trash-Talking Jon Stewart
Another day, another Don Lemon scandal. The embattled CNN anchor put his foot in his mouth by ragging on Jon Stewart in a moment he thought was private chatter with his co-stars, RadarOnline.com has learned. Unfortunately for Don, he forgot the age-old rule about wearing a microphone.
On Monday's CNN This Morning, producers played a clip of Stewart going head-to-head with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks about the DOD's $850 billion budget.
After playing a tense moment in the interview where Stewart said, "I can't figure out how $850 billion to a department means that the rank and file still have to be on food stamps. To me, that's f------ corruption," Lemon was heard taking a shot at the late-night host in an embarrassing television fumble.
As the video continued to play, the audio cut out and picked up Lemon telling his co-anchors, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, "He gets a lot of leeway with the comedian thing, though."
There was a moment of silence, most likely producers revealing to Don that he was on the air before the trio erupted and started to walk back on Lemon's comment.
"We were just discussing Jon Stewart is so much more than a comedian," Lemon said as an angry-looking Poppy interrupted him.
"He truly needs no introduction and has stood up for so long for veterans' rights and fought so loud and so hard and uses his big platform to keep doing so," she replied.
Kaitlan also spoke up in an effort to undo the damage Don had already done by claiming Hicks didn't have "sufficient" answers to Stewart's questions. Before moving on to another topic, Lemon backtracked one more time.
"When I said comedian and television host, he's so much more than that," he stated.
Lemon's latest blunder comes weeks after Poppy reportedly stormed off the set after her co-anchor claimed that women are no longer in their prime after their 20s, 30s, or "maybe" 40s when discussing presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51.
After sparking a firestorm with his age-shaming remarks, Don was given a slap on the wrist and forced to take "sensitivity training."
But he's no stranger to scandal. As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemon's alleged threatening text messages, misogynistic behavior, and "diva-like" antics dating from 15 years back recently came to bite him in the backside.
Not to mention his blowup on Kaitlan following a December 8 broadcast in which he "screamed" at her in front of colleagues for allegedly "interrupting" him.
Many believe that Don's days at CNN are numbered — but he has head honcho Chris Licht on his side, who is reportedly "standing by" the embattled host.