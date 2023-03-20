White House Reporter Derails Karine Jean-Pierre's Press Briefing In Front Of Jason Sudeikis & 'Ted Lasso' Cast

A reporter derailed Karine Jean-Pierre’s press briefing while Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso visited the White House to discuss mental health, RadarOnline.com has learned. The awkward incident took place on Monday as Sudeikis – as well as Ted Lasso costars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Toheeb Jimoh – stood behind the White House press secretary as she argued with Today News Africa correspondent Simon Ateba.

But before Monday’s press briefing could even begin, and before the Ted Lasso cast could be introduced to the room, Ateba reportedly started shouting at Jean-Pierre for not taking questions from him in at least seven months. “You're making a mockery of the First Amendment,” Ateba fumed as Sudeikis and his AppleTV+ costars looked on awkwardly. “It's been seven months and you have not called on me.”

“You've been discriminating against me and discriminating against some people in the briefing,” he continued. “This is not China, this is not Russia.” “No. No. No. No. No. We're not doing this. We're not doing this,” Jean-Pierre reportedly responded to the unruly White House reporter. “Are we ready? Are we going to behave?”

“Welcome to the press briefing room,” Jean-Pierre quipped after turning to Sudeikis behind her. Later on, after the press briefing came to an end, Sudeikis was reportedly stopped outside the West Wing and asked about the surprising back-and-forth between Jean-Pierre and Ateba.

“Tough gig on both sides. I get it,” Sudeikis reportedly told Daily Mail. “High stakes.” According to Daily Mail, Sudeikis and some of his other Ted Lasso costars also visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss mental health.

After Ateba's alleged outbursts, Sudeikis reportedly took to the podium to discuss mental health awareness and the theme of mental health throughout Ted Lasso. "The big theme of the show is to check in with your neighbor, your coworker, your friends, your family, and ask how they are doing, and listen, sincerely," the actor said to the room of White House reporters.

“You all ask questions for a living, but you all listen for a living. So who am I preaching to? The choir, that is,” Sudeikis continued. “And while it is easier said than done, we also have to know that we shouldn't be afraid to ask for help ourselves.”