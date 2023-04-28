Karine Jean-Pierre Lashes Out At Fox News Report Over Accusations Biden is 'Intellectually Dishonest'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Jacqui Heinrich this week after the Fox News reporter claimed President Joe Biden is being “intellectually dishonest” about budget negotiations with the GOP, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jean-Pierre’s tense exchange with Heinrich came on Thursday after President Biden once again refused to allow the U.S. debt limit to be “held hostage” by the GOP in an effort to force budget negotiations.
According to Heinrich, the president is being “intellectually dishonest” because the GOP is not holding the debt limit hostage.
“You know, how long can this posture from the President last before it feels like intellectually dishonest to say [the GOP] is holding the economy hostage and not raising the debt ceiling when they did pass a bill to raise the debt ceiling, and the argument is really about the budget cuts, the spending cuts, and not about whether or not the debt ceiling gets raised?” Heinrich charged, according to Mediaite.
“So, I have to say, Jacqui, I disagree with the ‘intellectually dishonest,’” Jean-Pierre responded. “That is certainly not how we see ourselves here because we’ve been very, very clear that they need to deal with the debt ceiling.”
“They need to not default,” Biden’s press secretary added. “It is a constitutional duty.”
After the Fox News White House correspondent claimed Biden is refusing to negotiate with the GOP unless the bill in question is a “clean bill” and “without conditions,” Jean-Pierre reiterated the Biden Administration’s belief that Senate Republicans are holding the debt ceiling hostage.
“Unless the President and the Senate agree to an extreme MAGA wish list slashing — slashing education, veterans’ healthcare, Meals on Wheels; taking away healthcare for millions of American; and sending manufacturing jobs overseas – they’re going to default and crash the economy,” Jean-Pierre said.
“We’ve said this over and over and over again and been very clear,” she continued. “The President does not agree with this bill. He thinks that [the GOP] need to do their constitutional duty.”
“They need to do this so that they are not holding our American economy hostage.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jean-Pierre’s tense exchange with Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich on Thursday is just the latest incident to take place in the White House press briefing room in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, after Jean-Pierre confirmed President Biden would not be holding a press briefing during his trip to Ireland, the White House reporters revolted against the press secretary and claimed Jean-Pierre was trying to “protect” the president from their questions.