Karine Jean-Pierre Lashes Out At Fox News Report Over Accusations Biden is 'Intellectually Dishonest'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Jacqui Heinrich this week after the Fox News reporter claimed President Joe Biden is being “intellectually dishonest” about budget negotiations with the GOP, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jean-Pierre’s tense exchange with Heinrich came on Thursday after President Biden once again refused to allow the U.S. debt limit to be “held hostage” by the GOP in an effort to force budget negotiations.