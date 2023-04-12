Vladimir Putin Sends Warning To Joe Biden, Launches New Ballistic Missiles During US President's Ireland Visit
Vladimir Putin sent a warning to Joe Biden through the launch of new ballistic missiles during the US president's visit to Ireland, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Putin "successfully" launched the new intercontinental missile on Tuesday evening to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of Kosmonaut Yuri Gagarin being sent into space.
While Russia flexed its latest ballistic missiles, Biden visited his ancestor's homeland.
Putin's new missiles were launched from the Kapustrin Yar testing site in Astrakhan and "successfully" hit its target, the Sary-Shagan range in the neighboring country — and Russian ally — Kazakhstan.
The Russian defense ministry released a statement on the launch while praising the Kremlin's military efforts as Putin's war in Ukraine charged past its one-year mark with no end in sight.
"The combat crew of the Strategic Missile Troops successfully launched a intercontinental ballistic missile of the land-based mobile missile system from the Kapustin Yar State Central Training Ground in the Astrakhan Region," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.
The TASS news outlet reported that the strategic deployment was "aimed at testing the advanced military supply of intercontinental ballistic missiles."
The Russian defense ministry added that "the launch permitted proving that design and engineering solutions used in the development of new strategic missile complexes are correct."
Under an agreement with the neighboring country, the launch was intended as an exercise for its "hypothetical target" and tested the engineering capabilities of Putin's new weapons in real time.
"The launch fully dispatched its mission," the Russian defense ministry said of the deployment.
The new missiles were believed to be part of the Topol-ME system — and while it was not confirmed, a Russian military outlet claimed the launch was a test of the new equipment "for the first time."
According to Outlet Military Russia, the combat missiles, also known as "Yars-E," can be deployed from a mobile launcher.
Local Russian news also claimed that the new missiles would solve the "expiration" issues of previous combat equipment, as well as "allow the payload to be launched on a platform unified with many modern missiles."
The Kremlin was expected to test out more new combat equipment in the coming days, which included the test of the deadly hypersonic Sarmat rocket, dubbed the "Satan-2" by Western countries.
The Sarmat rocket weighs around 208 tons and was said to be the size of a 14-story building.