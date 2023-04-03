Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Accused Of Being 'Too Drunk' To Win War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s soldiers are accused of being “too drunk” to win the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come more than one year after Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, military officials have revealed that many of Putin’s soldiers positioned on the frontline of the ongoing conflict are suffering from “alcohol abuse.”
Military sources also claimed that Putin’s soldiers are so drunk, at times, that they accidentally blow each other up with bombs and weapons meant to be fired against the enemy Ukrainian targets.
"Russian commanders likely identify pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness," the British Ministry of Defense said in a report this week.
"However, with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life,” the report continued, “even on combat operations.”
According to Daily Star, there has recently been an “extremely high” number of “incidents, crimes, and even deaths” connected to the “inebriated behavior” of Putin’s troops positioned in Ukraine.
During an instance, one group of Russian troops reportedly consumed vodka and other alcohol before launching into a violent and drunken brawl amongst their own unit.
Elsewhere, several Russian soldiers have reportedly blown themselves and their fellow troops up while handling grenades under the influence of alcohol.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, at least one Russian soldier was accused of getting drunk and attacking his fellow soldiers with an axe before being reprimanded by his superior officer hours later.
According to a video regarding the incident later shared on social media, the drunken axe-wielding soldier was ultimately beaten up by the soldiers he attacked.
“Russian [invaders] had a little drink, and one started chopping his friends with an axe so they had to beat the hell out of him,” the video said.
"These two comrades beat the f--- out of him, f---, there's an enemy here, and there, you're on the f------ frontline,” the unit’s commander then fumed. "How many times did I warn you, don't drink lads, for f---s sake.”
"I said this will come to this, next time you'll be throwing grenades?” the commander then asked sarcastically. "You have no brains at all."